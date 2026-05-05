Warrington Man Jailed for Axe Threat and Door Damage

A 45-year-old man from Warrington has been jailed after threatening a neighbour with an axe and damaging their front door in the early hours of 4 March. Douglas Beever appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on 30 April and was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal damage, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Axe Used In Threat

At 1.53am, police were called by a neighbour reporting that Beever had struck their front door with an axe, breaking the glass. The victim had previously asked Beever to reduce noise after being disturbed by loud voices and slamming doors at night.

Violent Incident at Neighbour’s Door

Following the noise complaints, Beever acted aggressively towards the neighbour, who retreated inside their property. Beever then appeared outside, wielding the axe and making explicit threats to harm and kill the victim before causing further damage to the door and a nearby bin shed.

Police Response And Arrest

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and arrested Beever. Detective Constable Miles Roughley said: “I welcome the custodial sentence handed to Beever, who clearly could not control his temper and made some incredibly frightening threats to a neighbour, even smashing their door with a dangerous weapon. This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and Beever was swiftly arrested and charged for his actions.”