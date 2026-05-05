Slough Man Jailed for Firearm Threat and Cannabis Supply

A Slough man has been sentenced to six years in prison following a Thames Valley Police investigation into drug and weapon offences. Hasan Ali, 28, from Keel Drive, was found guilty at Reading Crown Court on 30 April for possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession with intent to supply class B drugs, specifically cannabis.

Threatening Incident

On 4 June 2023, in Chalvey High Street, Ali discharged an imitation firearm at a man in his twenties. Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the confrontation.

Drugs Seized At Arrest

At the time of arrest, Ali was with 25-year-old Sachin Aery, also of Keel Drive, who was found with cannabis estimated to be worth £4,500. Both were charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Sentences Delivered

Ali received a six-year custodial sentence, while Aery was sentenced to nine months suspended for two years for his role.

Police Statement

Sergeant Daniel May said: “This was an extremely serious incident which could easily have resulted in someone being seriously injured or worse. The use of an imitation firearm in a public place to threaten violence will not be tolerated, and neither will the supply of drugs within our communities.