Luton Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing and Shooting Friend in Violent Attack

A 38-year-old man from Luton has admitted, stabbing and shooting his friend in a brutal assault inside a property on Repton Close. Callun Bermingham pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday to grievous bodily harm after injuring the victim in an attack on 25 March 2025.

Brutal Assault In Luton

Bermingham stabbed his friend more than six times, striking the upper body, head, and face, before shooting him at close range in the back. The victim managed to collapse in a neighbour’s garden, where emergency services were called and rushed him to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drug And Alcohol Involvement

The incident followed a night of consuming drugs and alcohol together. The violent fight erupted the following morning at the same address, escalating into the ferocious, sustained attack heard in court.

Dramatic Police Pursuit

After fleeing the scene in a blue Jaguar, Bermingham was located by armed police in the Dallow area. He evaded officers, driving the wrong way down a one-way street and crashing into three vehicles.

Arrest And Evidence

Bermingham was arrested on Conway Road. Police found a live firearm and a bottle of vodka in his vehicle. He has admitted possession of the firearm and dangerous driving offences alongside the Section 18 GBH charge.

Upcoming Sentencing

Bermingham is scheduled for sentencing at Luton Crown Court on 24 June 2026. The victim spent several critical weeks in the hospital following the attack before being discharged.