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WRONG PLACE WRONG TIME Clapham Shooting Victim Named as 25-Year-Old London Bus Driver

Clapham Shooting Victim Named as 25-Year-Old London Bus Driver

A 25-year-old bus driver who was shot dead in Clapham has been named by police as Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa. Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service crews were called to Willington Road in Clapham, south London, at 9.57pm on Monday, August 10, following reports of gunshots being fired. Emergency crews attended and fought to save Mr Bile-aka Amoa, but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported as detectives continue their murder investigation.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Shortly after the shooting, a 22-year-old man attended hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was arrested on Tuesday, August 11, on suspicion of murder. The man remains in hospital under police guard while detectives continue enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. Police have not released further details about how he sustained his injury.

Detectives appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Bile-aka’s family as they come to terms with this tragic incident. “We continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. “If you were in the area at the time of the shooting, witnessed anything suspicious or have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist our investigation, we urge you to get in touch. “Any piece of information could prove vital in helping us piece together the full circumstances.” Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Willington Road area around the time of the shooting or who has footage which may have captured events before, during or after the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 8379/10AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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