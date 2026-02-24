The M25 is completely closed in both directions between junction 28 (Brentwood) and junction 27 (M11) following a serious collision involving two lorries. Emergency services, including Essex Police and National Highways Traffic Officers, are on the scene working to manage the chaos.

Crash Causes Major Damage and Power Outage

The crash happened on the anti-clockwise carriageway where one lorry ended up down the nearside embankment. The impact caused severe barrier damage and brought down a power line. Due to the power line damage, the clockwise carriageway has also been shut to allow UK Power Networks to safely assess repairs.

Massive Diversions in Place – Expect Delays

With Gallows Corner closed – the usual diversion route – drivers face lengthy detours:

Anti-Clockwise Detour:

Leave M25 at J28 and take the A12 northbound

Travel about 12 miles towards Chelmsford

At A12/A414 junction, join A414 westbound

Continue for 15 miles to M11 southbound at J7

Follow M11 to rejoin M25 at J27

Clockwise Detour:

Reverse the above route

If you’re heading this way, brace for extra journey time. Consider re-routing or delaying your trip where possible.

.