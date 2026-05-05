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HATE FUNDING Government Pumps £1.5m into Antisemitism Fight After Golders Green Stabbing

Government Pumps £1.5m into Antisemitism Fight After Golders Green Stabbing

The UK Government is injecting an additional £1.5 million to combat antisemitism and bolster protection for Jewish communities following last week’s stabbing attack in Golders Green, North London. The violent knife assault targeted two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, intensifying calls to tackle rising hate crimes. Essa Suleiman, 45, is currently remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Police have classified the attack as a terror incident, highlighting growing security concerns for Jewish residents.

Major Funding Boost

The Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government will receive £1 million towards its Common Ground programme, aimed at strengthening community cohesion in antisemitism hotspots. An additional £500,000 is allocated to Barnet Council in direct response to the double stabbing incident, ensuring resources reach the most vulnerable areas.

Government Commitment

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities, stated, “The horrific rise of antisemitism and anti-Jewish hatred in Britain and across the world is intolerable. I will not rest until Britain is a place where every Jewish person can live openly, safely and proudly.” The funding expands existing initiatives targeting hate crime, integration, and community safety.

Broader Response Plans

In addition to this £1.5 million uplift, £25 million was announced last week to boost police patrols, specialist officers, and protective security for Jewish communities, taking the total funding to £58 million. The Government has also invested £7 million specifically to tackle antisemitism in schools, colleges, and universities.

Political Leadership Tackles Hate

Sir Keir Starmer will convene senior public figures for a “whole of society” approach to confronting antisemitism. The Prime Minister is set to meet leaders from business, civil society, education, and policing to accelerate efforts across sectors. Heightened domestic security concerns linked to the Iran war will also be addressed by the Middle East Response Committee to protect Jewish communities from emerging threats.

Unity Against Antisemitism

“Last week’s terrorist attack in Golders Green was utterly appalling. But it was not an isolated incident. It is part of a pattern of rising antisemitism that has left our Jewish communities feeling frightened, angry, and asking whether this country, their home, is safe for them,” Sir Keir said.”These disgusting attacks are being made against British Jews. But, make no mistake, this crisis – it is a crisis for all of us. It is a test of our values. Values that are not guaranteed, but are earned. Every single day, through our actions.” “So, it is not enough to simply say we stand with Jewish communities. We must show it. And that responsibility lies with each and every one of us. That is what today is about. Because only by working together can we eradicate antisemitism from every corner of society.”

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