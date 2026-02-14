Watch Live
Four Men Jailed for Over 100 Years After Chasing and Shooting Victim in Wolverhampton

  Man Shot in the Back After Brutal Street Chase Four men have been handed...

Published: 7:28 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 12:30 pm February 14, 2026

 

Man Shot in the Back After Brutal Street Chase

Four men have been handed a combined jail term exceeding 100 years after attempting to murder a man in Wolverhampton. The victim, 45, was shot in the back during a terrifying chase through the streets of Horseley Fields on the night of 18 September 2024.

Earlier that evening, the victim’s grey Mercedes had its tyres slashed outside a pub on Harp Street. As he left the pub, he was followed and chased by the attackers, who opened fire on him in Minerva Street. Miraculously, he survived the ordeal and was treated and discharged from the hospital.

 

Calculated Attack with Multiple Vehicles and Links Across Cities

Police investigations revealed a sinister plan behind the shooting. Two men travelled all the way from Birmingham to Wolverhampton in a black Mercedes, picking up two others from an industrial estate in Bilston. The black Mercedes then followed the chase and helped the suspects escape.

Forensic phone data uncovered numerous calls connecting the four defendants: Richard Beckles, Cleon Johnson, Constantine Campbell, and Khyle Gayle, proving their coordinated effort to carry out the attack.

Heavy Sentences for Attempted Murder and Firearm Offences

  • Richard Beckles, 44, of Telford – 30 years
  • Cleon Johnson, 39, of Walsall – 30 years
  • Khyle Gayle, 31, of Birmingham – 30 years
  • Constantine Campbell, 52, of Tipton – 27 years

A fifth man, Michael Soledolu, was found not guilty.

Police Win Big in Major Crime Crackdown

“Although their intended target survived this attack, shots being fired at someone in the street is a terrifying prospect for most people and we will not tolerate this in our cities or towns,” said Detective Inspector Francis Nock from the Major Crime Unit.

 

He added: “The offenders tried to cover their tracks using various vehicles and pick-up points but we pieced together their movements and linked their activity. This led to their conviction and significant jail sentences.”

The arrests form part of Operation Target’s ongoing crackdown on serious and organised crime. Police urge anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat, call 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 55111.

Watch Live