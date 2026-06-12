DNA Confirms Remains Found in Mansfield Are Missing Nottinghamshire Man

Human remains discovered in woodland near the A617 Rainworth Bypass in Mansfield have been confirmed through DNA testing as those of Michael Dennington, Nottinghamshire Police revealed. Mr Dennington, born June 1961, was reported missing in May 2020 after last being seen at Kings Mill Hospital. The discovery has led police to reopen enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Remains Found By Public

On 23 May at around 2.45pm, members of the public discovered the remains in a wooded area adjacent to the A617. Specialist archaeologists, anthropologists, detectives, and search teams were dispatched to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

Identified After Forensic Tests

Forensic DNA tests have now positively identified the remains as those of Michael Dennington. Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the finding and have informed and continue to support Mr Dennington’s family during this difficult time.

Specialist Search

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson, leading the case, said police are awaiting final post-mortem results. A file has been prepared for the coroner, and enquiries into the cause and circumstances of Mr Dennington’s death remain ongoing.

Family Support And Privacy

The family were notified promptly of the identification and have requested privacy as they receive ongoing updates on the investigation.