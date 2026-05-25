Three Hurt After Car Hits Retail Unit at Cardiff Gate Services

Three people, including an eight-year-old boy and a 39-year-old pedestrian man, were taken to hospital after a car struck a retail unit at Cardiff Gate Services on Monday 26 May. South Wales Police are investigating the incident and say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Incident At Motorway Services

The collision occurred when a vehicle hit a retail premises within the Cardiff Gate motorway service station. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

Hospitalised Victims

The injured individuals consist of the young boy, the adult male pedestrian, and the 76-year-old female driver of the car. All were treated at the hospital following the incident.

Incident Collision

South Wales Police have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the event. Officers have urged witnesses who were present at the site to come forward with information.

Witness Appeal

Police request anyone who saw the collision to contact them, quoting reference number 2600162925. Their assistance is vital to the investigation.