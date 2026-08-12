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SHOTS FIRED Three men arrested after people ‘shot at with BB gun’ from moving vehicle across Nottinghamshire

Three men arrested after people ‘shot at with BB gun’ from moving vehicle across Nottinghamshire

Three men have been arrested after members of the public were allegedly targeted with a BB gun fired from a moving vehicle across several areas of Nottinghamshire. Police launched an investigation following a series of incidents reported in Hucknall, Kimberley, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Mapperley and The Meadows on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11. In each case, members of the public reported being struck after a pellet or BB gun was allegedly fired from a passing vehicle. No serious injuries have been reported. At around 2pm on Tuesday, officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Operational Support team stopped a vehicle on the A38 near Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Three people inside were detained and officers subsequently recovered two BB guns and a container of pellets, police said. Three men, aged 18, 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and six assaults. Inspector Chris Chell said: “Thankfully nobody has been seriously hurt during these incidents, but firing anything from a moving vehicle is reckless and dangerous.

“I’d like to praise the officers involved for their quick response.” Police confirmed that inquiries remain ongoing despite the arrests. Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 328 of 11 August 2026, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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