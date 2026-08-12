Teenage woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in Maidenhead garden

A teenage woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the garden of a property in Maidenhead. Thames Valley Police launched an investigation after officers were called to Desborough Crescent at approximately 4.45pm on Monday, August 10. A man in his 20s had suffered stab wounds. Armed response officers were first to arrive at the scene and provided life-saving first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital, where police say he is now in a stable condition. A woman in her late teens from Maidenhead has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A man in his 40s, also from Maidenhead, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody while the investigation continues. Berkshire East Commander Chief Superintendent Stuart Bosley said:

“We understand that incidents such as this can cause concern within the local community, particularly when they take place in a residential area in broad daylight.

“I would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to establish exactly what happened and have already made two arrests as part of our investigation.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Our officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance, so please speak to them if you have any concerns.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and that the community feels safe and supported.

“I would also like to recognise the swift actions of the officers who arrived first at the scene and local residents who provided emergency first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived.

“We will continue to keep the community updated as our investigation progresses.” Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, no matter how small, please come forward and speak to us quoting reference 43260413857. Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital.” Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.