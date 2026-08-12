CCTV appeal after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted at White Hart Lane station

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a railway station in north London. British Transport Police are investigating the sexual assault, which happened at White Hart Lane railway station in Tottenham at around 10.30pm on 7 July. Police said a man was confronted following the assault before fleeing the scene by boarding a train. Detectives have now released a CCTV image as part of their investigation and are appealing to the public for help identifying the man pictured. British Transport Police said officers would like to speak to him as they believe he may have information that could assist their ongoing enquiries. Anyone who recognises the man, or has information about the incident, is urged to contact police. Witnesses can text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 875 of 7 July. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police are urging people to share the appeal to help detectives identify the man.