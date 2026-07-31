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CARE HOME INVESTIGATION Police Investigate Alleged Assault on Care Home Resident in Croydon as Staff Member Suspended

Police Investigate Alleged Assault on Care Home Resident in Croydon as Staff Member Suspended

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault at a care home in Croydon after a witness claimed a staff member kicked a vulnerable resident during an incident captured in photographs. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Eeze Residential Care on Lower Addiscombe Road on the evening of Sunday, 26 July. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

Witness Claims Resident Was Kicked

An anonymous witness alleged they saw a member of staff “boot” a resident three times outside the care home before taking photographs of the incident. The witness said they had often seen carers outside helping to calm distressed residents, but claimed this was the first time they had witnessed an alleged assault. They said:

“I would have said about the third kick that I captured it because when I saw it, I said, ‘I can’t watch this and not do something,’ and got my phone out.”

Care Home Launches Internal Investigation

Eeze Residential Care said it acted immediately after becoming aware of the allegations. The care provider confirmed it has launched an internal investigation and suspended the employee concerned while enquiries continue. A spokesperson said:

“Eeze Care takes the safety, wellbeing and dignity of all residents extremely seriously. We are aware of concerns that have been raised regarding an incident at our Addiscombe service and have acted promptly in accordance with our safeguarding procedures.

“Immediately upon becoming aware of the matter, an internal investigation was commenced. The employee concerned has been suspended from duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Relevant safeguarding authorities have been notified, and we are working closely with all appropriate stakeholders, including the Police, Croydon Adult Social Care, Care Quality Commission (CQC), healthcare professionals, family members and the wider professional network involved in the resident’s care.

“Our first priority has been the welfare and protection of the resident.

“Appropriate safeguarding measures and support remain in place while investigations continue.”

Police Appeal for Information

The Metropolitan Police said officers received a report of the alleged assault at 11.16am on Monday, 27 July. A spokesperson said:

“Police received a report of an assault at a business premises on Lower Addiscombe Road, Croydon, which took place on Sunday, 26 July.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 2875/27JUL.

Council and CQC Informed

Croydon Council confirmed it had received a safeguarding referral and that its Adult Social Care team is investigating alongside police. A council spokesperson said:

“We are committed to keeping all Croydon residents safe and are very concerned about the allegations received.

“A safeguarding referral has been received from the care provider and our Adult Social Care service is investigating.

“The incident has also been reported to the police and we are supporting the police with their enquiries. We cannot comment further whilst their investigation is ongoing.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has also been notified as part of the safeguarding process.

Investigation Continues

No arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police investigation remains ongoing. The allegations have not been proven, and no criminal charges have been brought at this stage.

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