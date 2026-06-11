Michelin-Starred Marylebone Restaurant Targeted in £100 Champagne Theft

A Michelin-starred London restaurant, AngloThai in Marylebone, was targeted in a brazen theft during dinner service on 5 June. A man caught on CCTV stole a personalised £100 magnum of Laurent-Perrier champagne from the private dining room. The bottle was an award celebrating AngloThai’s recent recognition by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the UK’s top dining destinations for 2025.

Brazen Evening Break-in

John Chantarasak, co-owner of AngloThai, shared footage showing a well-dressed man rummaging through cupboards and trying locked doors before escaping with the engraved magnum. The theft occurred at the restaurant’s busiest time, disrupting service and shocking staff.

Stolen Award Symbol

The champagne magnum was a prestigious award marking AngloThai’s 14th place on Condé Nast Traveller’s list of the UK’s best restaurants, surpassing iconic venues such as The Ritz. It symbolises the restaurant’s rising reputation in London’s competitive culinary scene.

Owners Angry Appeal

Chantarasak condemned the thief on Instagram, calling him a “disgusting excuse for a human” and urging the public and local Marylebone businesses to stay vigilant. He shared the suspect’s image to help identify him, adding: “Hoping you choke on your stolen champagne, you sorry excuse for a human.”

Culinary Credentials

John Chantarasak, trained at Le Cordon Bleu Dusit in Bangkok and known from MasterChef and Great British Menu, co-founded AngloThai, which earned its Michelin star in 2024. The restaurant’s private dining room, Baan, is a standout feature attracting top clientele. The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment regarding the incident.