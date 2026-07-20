Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

The family of a man who died after entering the sea to help children in difficulty at Seaton Carew have paid an emotional tribute to him, describing the devastating impact of their loss. Wayne Taylor, 38, from County Durham, tragically lost his life after going into the water at Seaton Carew Beach on Saturday 12 July to help children who had got into difficulty. Cleveland Police released the family’s tribute on Monday as they continue to support relatives following the incident.

Heartfelt tribute

In a statement issued through the force, Mr Taylor’s family said:

“Firstly, we would like to extend our condolences to the family of Ian Pascoe, who have also suffered a devastating loss.

“We would like to thank everyone who was at the beach and helped, those who entered the water, and all the emergency services who attended to assist. We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received.

“We are still struggling to come to terms with what has happened and would ask for privacy and time as a family to begin to process these tragic events.”

Two men lost their lives

Mr Taylor was one of two men who died after entering the sea during the incident. The other man, Ian Pascoe, also lost his life after helping children who had got into difficulty in the water. The children were safely rescued and taken to hospital as a precaution. The tragedy prompted a major emergency response involving police, the RNLI, HM Coastguard and the North East Ambulance Service.

Family requests privacy

Cleveland Police said Mr Taylor’s family have asked that no photograph of him be released at this time. The force continues to support both families as enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue. The deaths have prompted an outpouring of tributes from the local community, with many praising the bravery and selflessness shown by the two men who entered the sea in an attempt to save others.