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FAMILY REVEALED Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Adoption Dreams and Future Parenthood Plans

Millie Bobby Brown, the 22-year-old Stranger Things star, opened up this week on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast about her lifelong dream of adoption and her hopes for biological children in the future. Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi, who married in October 2024, welcomed their daughter through adoption last summer in a private announcement.

Adoption: A Lifelong Dream

Brown revealed that adoption had been part of her childhood ambitions long before she became a parent. “Always, always wanted to adopt,” she said. “Every time I was at home, and I was, you know, five, six years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls. They were all adopted.’” She stressed she never imagined pregnancy herself as a child.

Biological Children Still A Hope

The actress made clear that adopting their daughter did not rule out having biological children one day. “It’s not because I don’t want that,” Brown said. “Hopefully one day that’s in my future.” Her comments highlight a thoughtful approach to family planning alongside her husband.

Parenthood Guided By Learning

Brown credited her university social work courses for deepening her understanding of adoption and motherhood. “I loved the aspect of adoption in my social work courses… so meaningful and important,” she explained. She added that they took time to understand the birth mother’s experience before they embarked on adoption.

Private Family Public Love

The couple have kept their daughter’s name and face private, but fans speculate her name may be Ruth, after Brown’s late grandmother. Brown recently shared intimate family moments on Instagram, featuring candid shots of her daughter while keeping her identity protected. The post gathered over one million likes from her 70 million followers.

Grateful for a new chapter

Reflecting on her 22nd birthday, Brown expressed gratitude for her new family: “22. grateful for my husband and daughter, for my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed.” Her candid revelations offer a rare glimpse into her evolving family life.

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