UNDER ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

  Bilezzik Gold Shop Targeted in Haringey Another brazen motorbike robbery has struck London, this...

Published: 5:32 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 5:32 pm February 24, 2026

 

Bilezzik Gold Shop Targeted in Haringey

Another brazen motorbike robbery has struck London, this time hitting the Bilezzik Gold jeweller’s in Haringey. Locals sprang into action to stop the crooks—but things took a violent turn.

Machete-Wielding Criminals Fight Off Crowd

The criminals didn’t hesitate to brandish machetes to fend off would-be heroes. Despite the brave intervention, the gang made a swift escape, leaving the community shaken.

Rise in Daring Motorbike Heists

This incident adds to the growing spate of motorbike robberies plaguing London’s streets. Police are urging witnesses to come forward to help nab these dangerous offenders.

