URGENT APPEAL Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover

  • Updated: 10:38
  • , 24 December 2025
Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover

Police in Preston are growing concerned for the safety of James Brown, 52, who vanished after being spotted on The Causeway in Southport at 10:15am last Sunday. Officers believe James may be travelling in a distinctively marked Land Rover.

Last Seen Driving Distinctive Land Rover

Though the image quality is poor, it shows a Land Rover with unique features linked to James. Police urge the public to scrutinise the pictures closely and keep an eye out.

Detailed Description of James Brown

  • Height: 5ft 10in
  • Build: Very slim
  • Appearance: Bald with short grey hair at the sides, grey beard
  • Glasses: Occasionally wears reading glasses
  • Tattoos:
    • Large Mandela on chest
    • Snake on right shoulder
    • Arabic script on wrist
    • Eye with “HJM” on arm
    • Black and yellow symbol on arm
    • Upside-down pentagon on back

James is usually seen sporting a dark green T-shirt or camo jumper. Bear in mind, he has lost significant weight since the photo was taken.

Links to Northern Towns

James has connections to several locations including Knutsford, Keswick, Kendal, Penrith, and Carlisle.

Call to the Public: Spot James or His Land Rover?

Preston Police have been working tirelessly but now need your help. If you spot James Brown or his distinctive Land Rover, ring 101 quoting log 1255 of 21st December 2025. For urgent sightings, dial 999 immediately.

