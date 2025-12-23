Corrupt Staff Exploited Migrants

Six immigration officers from Surrey, Kent, Berkshire, and London have been charged following a shocking probe into thefts and money laundering involving vulnerable migrants. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed five of the officers face charges including conspiracy to steal and misconduct in public office, while all six stand accused of money laundering offences.

Details of the Crime and Investigation

The offences reportedly took place between August 2021 and November 2022. The investigation, led by the Home Office, uncovered a criminal ring within the immigration services exploiting migrants for financial gain.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

Meet the Accused Officers

Besmir Matera, 36 , Reigate, Surrey – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct in public office, money laundering, deception to remain in the UK, and possession of identity documents with improper intention.

, Reigate, Surrey – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct in public office, money laundering, deception to remain in the UK, and possession of identity documents with improper intention. Jack Mitchell, 33 , Dover, Kent – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering.

, Dover, Kent – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering. Lee-Ann Evanson, 42 , Bracknell, Berkshire – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering.

, Bracknell, Berkshire – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering. John Bernthal, 53 , Welling, south-east London – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering.

, Welling, south-east London – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering. Ben Edwardes, 45 , Bexleyheath, south-east London – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering.

, Bexleyheath, south-east London – Charged with conspiracy to steal, misconduct, and money laundering. David Grundy, 43, Croydon, south London – Charged with money laundering offences.

Next Steps: Court Appearance

All six officers are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 January. This case is a damning indictment of corruption within immigration services, sparking calls for tighter oversight to protect those seeking refuge in the UK.