FIRST PICTURE British Teen, 13, Stabbed to Death by Mum’s Ex in Portugal – Killer Dies in Gas Explosion

  • Updated: 09:53
  • , 24 December 2025
Tragic Murder Shocks Portuguese Town

A 13-year-old British boy, Alfie Hallett, has been fatally stabbed by his mother’s ex-partner in Portugal in a grisly domestic murder. The attack happened inside their home in Casais, Tomar, leaving the young boy dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old suspect, Goncalo Carvalho, a Portuguese man with a violent past, died shortly after in a gas explosion that occurred as emergency services arrived. The blast also injured a police officer.

Convicted Killer’s Dark Past Emerges

Carvalho is a convicted killer who spent nearly 15 years behind bars for stabbing a man 35 times in a park, a crime he committed when he was just 19. Released early for good behaviour about a decade ago, he remained under watch after multiple domestic violence complaints involving Alfie’s family.

Authorities say Carvalho had an ‘obsessive’ fixation on the boy’s mother, reportedly sleeping in his car outside their home as he tried to control her. Neighbours confirmed he continued visiting after the couple’s separation.

Disturbing Domestic Violence History

  • The family had previously filed multiple domestic violence complaints between 2022 and 2023, including from young Alfie himself.
  • Police were alerted again to incidents last year, after which the couple separated.
  • Despite this, Carvalho was still known to regularly visit the property.

Attack and Explosion Unfolded Horrifically

Police believe Carvalho stabbed Alfie to death after also attacking the boy’s mother, who was found badly beaten with her hands and feet tied. After stabbing the boy, Carvalho turned the knife on himself.

He then barricaded himself in the family home, igniting a gas explosion that injured a responding officer.

Alfie’s mother managed to free herself and ran to neighbours for help. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police Statement and Community Reaction

“The Polícia Judiciaria is investigating two deaths — that of a 13-year-old boy and the presumed perpetrator, the boy’s mother’s former partner,” a police spokesman said.

“Both victims had multiple stab wounds. A domestic violence alert led the GNR police to the scene where an explosion occurred, injuring an officer.”

“The family had been flagged due to previous domestic violence cases.”

Local parish council leader Luis Freire condemned the violence: “There had been a number of violent episodes between the couple, and I think the police knew about it. This time the outcome was tragic.”

Neighbour Jaime Lopes described Alfie’s mother’s state: “She was very scared, badly beaten on her face.”

Alfie Hallett Remembered

Alfie’s heartbreaking death marks yet another tragic case of domestic violence with a devastating cost. The tight-knit community remains shocked and mourns the young life cut brutally short.

