Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home

Man and Woman Arrested at Murder Scene

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead inside a property in Ipswich. Officers were called to the scene at 11:37am on Tuesday, December 23.

Emergency Services Called but Victim Pronounced Dead

The ambulance service attended but sadly confirmed the man was deceased at the scene. A Home Office post-mortem examination is planned to determine the cause of death.

Suspects Known to Victim

Suffolk Constabulary say the two suspects are known to the victim, and police are not searching for anyone else in connection with the incident. Both remain in custody, undergoing questioning as inquiries continue.

Police Appeal for Information

A police spokesperson said: “A police scene remains in place at the property while inquiries continue. We urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/72622/25 via their website or call 101.