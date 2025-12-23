Blaze Breaks Out at Hove's Imperial Hotel

Emergency crews rushed to tackle a fire at the Imperial Hotel on First Avenue, Hove, on Tuesday afternoon (23 December 2025).

Fire Erupts on Fourth Floor

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service got multiple calls about smoke at 3.11pm. By 3.45pm, firefighters confirmed a blaze in a room on the hotel’s fourth floor. They attacked the fire with one main jet, six breathing apparatus sets, and an aerial ladder platform.

Full Emergency Response Deployed

The hotel is high-rise, multiple fire engines were sent by Joint Fire Control. Police and ambulance crews also arrived at the scene. Guests and staff were evacuated safely. While no initial casualties were reported, one person has since been treated for injuries on site.

Firefighters Battle Blaze Into Evening

As of 5pm, crews remain at the hotel, cutting away and damping down to fully extinguish the fire. Authorities urge the public to stay clear of the area as emergency services carry on their work.