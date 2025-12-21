Cops Hunt Man Who Attacked Woman at West Hampstead Train Station

Brave Woman Fights Off Attacker

Police have released CCTV footage of a suspect after a woman bravely fought off an attacker at West Hampstead train station in North London.

The shocking incident happened around 4.40pm on November 30. The woman was waiting on the platform when a man approached and launched an assault. She managed to push him away, forcing him to flee along the platform.

Police Urge Public to Help Identify Suspect

Officers believe the man captured on CCTV could hold vital information for their investigation. They are appealing to anyone who recognises him to come forward immediately.

Contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40

or calling Quote reference number 2500147677 when reporting

when reporting Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Stay Vigilant on Your Commutes

This terrifying encounter is a stark reminder to stay alert while travelling. Police continue hunting the suspect who fled the scene without arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to help keep commuters safe by contacting the authorities without delay.