Watch Live

BRUTAL ATTACK Knife-wielding thug jailed for terrifying home attack in Luton

  • Updated: 23:19
  • , 12 December 2025
Knife-wielding thug jailed for terrifying home attack in Luton

A vicious Luton criminal has been locked up after launching a brutal knife assault on a woman in her own home.

Brutal attack caught on CCTV

Saeed Ali, 29, of Kingsway, Luton, forced his way into the victim’s property on Thursday, 20 March 2025. The woman opened her front door expecting her neighbour, but Ali barged in and pulled out a large knife, viciously attacking her and leaving serious injuries.

After fleeing, Ali was quickly identified by detectives piecing together CCTV and dashcam footage. He was found hiding in a hotel on Dunstable Road that weekend.

High-speed arrest and huge drug haul

Ali tried to run but was caught after a short chase. During his arrest, officers discovered over £94,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin in a backpack he abandoned.

Lengthy sentence for a string of offences

The court sentenced Ali for nine offences, including grievous bodily harm, threats to kill, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and carrying a bladed weapon. He was also convicted for possession with intent to supply drugs from a 2022 case.

Recommended for you

Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
CROSS WORDS ENDS FATAL Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
SICKENING ATTACK Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park

BREAKING

Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury
LOCKDOWN Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury
Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl
STREET BRAWL Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl

Must READ

Woman Charged With Murder After Walthamstow Tragedy
MURDER CHARGE Woman Charged With Murder After Walthamstow Tragedy
Man Charged After Tragic Aldwych Crash Kills Student
DRIVER CHARGED Man Charged After Tragic Aldwych Crash Kills Student
Four Stabbings Rock London in Three Days
BLOODSHED Four Stabbings Rock London in Three Days
Teen Brawl Shakes Tunbridge Wells
STREET BRAWL Teen Brawl Shakes Tunbridge Wells
Drug Dealer Locked Up After Swindon Police Sting
RUTHLESS Drug Dealer Locked Up After Swindon Police Sting
Scam Alert: Crooks Pretending to Be Police in Canterbury – UKNIP
SCAMMERS East Kent on High Alert After Phone Fraud Scare
Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys
HORROR CRASH Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gaming
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gaming
UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos
UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos
HORROR ATTACK Paramedic Emily Jackson Brutally Attacked on Christmas Duty

More For You

Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside
BOTCHED PAYBACK Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside
Devon And Cornwall Police Officers Charged With Assault Following Exeter Incident
ARREST MADE Falmouth and Helston Shock: Teen Arrested Over Indecent Exposures
Zelensky: Two Ballistic Missiles Strike Poltava, 41 Dead and 180 Injured
PEACE DEAL Zelensky Reveals US Peace Plan: Ukraine Must Give Up Parts of Donetsk as He Warns ‘We Don’t Know What Deals America Has Done With Russia’
Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
MANHUNT FOR SEX ATTACKER Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report

More From UK News in Pictures

VILE BRUTE Swindon Predator Jailed After Attempted Kidnap of Teenage Girl
Bonfire Blaze Spreads to Fences in Margate Garden Drama
PROBE LAUNCHED Tragedy as Flat Blaze Hits Westgate on Sea
Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years
BANDIT Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years
New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
CHILD NEGLECT Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer
FORMER TOP BRASS Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer
Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
HORROR SMASH Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
VICTIMS PRAISED Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
NAPPY FETISH Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
SHOCKING ATTACK Brutal Buckfast Bottle Murder Attempt Caught on Train CCTV
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
HIT AND RUN Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
HORROR SMASH Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
FIND LAURA Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
YELLOW BOX CAMERA New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
NO INJURIES Carlisle Man Jailed for Reckless £60k Flat Arson
UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
EXOTIC FIND UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking

More From UKNIP

Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
WASHED AWAY Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
DRIVER ARRESTED Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
LOYAL SON MURDERED First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
Best Aviator Casino Strategies for New Players