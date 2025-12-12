Knife-wielding thug jailed for terrifying home attack in Luton

A vicious Luton criminal has been locked up after launching a brutal knife assault on a woman in her own home.

Brutal attack caught on CCTV

Saeed Ali, 29, of Kingsway, Luton, forced his way into the victim’s property on Thursday, 20 March 2025. The woman opened her front door expecting her neighbour, but Ali barged in and pulled out a large knife, viciously attacking her and leaving serious injuries.

After fleeing, Ali was quickly identified by detectives piecing together CCTV and dashcam footage. He was found hiding in a hotel on Dunstable Road that weekend.

High-speed arrest and huge drug haul

Ali tried to run but was caught after a short chase. During his arrest, officers discovered over £94,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin in a backpack he abandoned.

Lengthy sentence for a string of offences

The court sentenced Ali for nine offences, including grievous bodily harm, threats to kill, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and carrying a bladed weapon. He was also convicted for possession with intent to supply drugs from a 2022 case.