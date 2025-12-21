Kylie Minogue Snatches 2025 UK Christmas No.1 with Festive Smash ‘XMAS’

Watch Live

  • Updated: 07:11
  • , 21 December 2025
Kylie Minogue has claimed this year’s UK Official Christmas No.1 with her single XMAS, the Official Charts Company confirms. The 57-year-old icon has ended Wham!’s reign at the top of the festive charts with this catchy yuletide tune.

Kylie’s Biggest Sales Week in Over Two Decades

Released on an expanded edition of Kylie Christmas, XMAS secured Kylie her biggest UK sales week in 23 years. This victory makes her the first female artist to score No.1 singles across four different decades—cementing her legendary status.

Official Charts Company boss Martin Talbot hailed Kylie’s win, suggesting she could now rival Mariah Carey as the “queen of Christmas.”

Close Race at the Top

The festive chart was tighter than ever, with only 10,000 copies separating the top five singles. Notably, the charity single Lullaby, raising funds for Gaza, debuted at number five, showing strong support this holiday season.

What’s Your Take on Kylie’s Christmas Anthem?

Love it or loathe it, XMAS has struck a chord with UK listeners and takes the coveted Christmas No.1 spot. Do you think Kylie deserves the crown as queen of Christmas tunes?

