Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a 35-year-old man following a serious stabbing on Lindley Road, York. The incident unfolded last night around 5.50pm (Saturday, 10 January).

Woman Seriously Injured but Stable

A woman suffered significant knife wounds and remains in hospital with serious injuries. Thankfully, her condition is currently described as stable.

Police Investigation Underway

Police say there is no wider risk to the public.

No other suspects are being sought in connection with the attack.

Officers will maintain a presence in the area to support the community.

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police should call 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference NYP-10012026-0340 when providing any details.