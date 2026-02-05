Watch Live

Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road

  • Updated: 00:18
  • , 6 February 2026

Emergency services rushed to Bexley Road at 9.15am today (February 5) following a serious incident.

Paramedics fought to save a man at the scene but, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Details of Incident Remain Unknown

The cause of the incident that led to the man’s death has not yet been confirmed.

Metropolitan Police cordoned off LJ’s Sandwich Club, located nearby, while they investigate. Authorities have been approached for further details.

London Ambulance Service Statement

“We were called to this at 9.15am today. Ambulance crews, advanced paramedics and an incident response officer attended. Sadly, despite our efforts a man died at the scene.”

