Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road

Emergency services rushed to Bexley Road at 9.15am today (February 5) following a serious incident.

Paramedics fought to save a man at the scene but, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Details of Incident Remain Unknown

The cause of the incident that led to the man’s death has not yet been confirmed.

Metropolitan Police cordoned off LJ’s Sandwich Club, located nearby, while they investigate. Authorities have been approached for further details.

London Ambulance Service Statement