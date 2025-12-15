Watch Live

FAMILY FEARFUL Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help

  Updated: 13:50
  15 December 2025
Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help

Met Police are still hunting for Jason, 56, who disappeared from Hackney more than a month ago.

Last Seen in Hackney – Family Fearful for His Safety

Jason, described as 6ft tall and skinny, was last spotted leaving his Hackney home on Wednesday, 5 November. He was wearing black Sketchers, black trousers, and a black hoodie at the time.

In a fresh move, Jason’s family released a photo taken earlier this year, January 2024, hoping it will jog someone’s memory.

CCTV Footage Provides Latest Clue

Officers have also shared CCTV images showing Jason in a shop on Theydon Road, Hackney, dated 22 October—just before he went missing. Police believe these images give a clearer idea of what he looks like now.

Family Pleads for Help – “Knowing You’re Safe Is the Best Christmas Gift”

Amanda, Jason’s sister, said: “Jason, if you see this, we love and miss you. Knowing you are safe will be the best Christmas present we could ask for.

“We need to find Jason as he is vulnerable. If you see him, please contact the police.”

Sergeant Kevin Hook of Central East Command Unit added: “We remain increasingly concerned for Jason’s welfare, as he has now been missing for several weeks. Officers are working tirelessly to locate him as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank Jason’s family for working so closely with us during this investigation. They grow more anxious by the day to see him returned to them safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen Jason or has information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

Seen Jason? Act Now

If you spot Jason or have any information, call 101 quoting reference 876/07NOV. The police and his family are desperate for answers.

