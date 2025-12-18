Police have found the body of missing student Aryan Sharma, sparking sadness across Leicestershire

Body Found After Lengthy Search

Leicestershire Police confirmed a body was recovered following extensive searches for Aryan Sharma, who vanished last month. Aryan was last seen on CCTV near Meadow Lane, Loughborough, at around 12:30am on Saturday, 22 November.

River Soar Search Leads to Discovery

On Sunday evening, 14 December, reports emerged of a body spotted in the River Soar near Normanton on Soar. Officers from the Tactical Support Team and the National Police Air Service were swiftly deployed. After scouring the river, they located the body believed to be Aryan Sharma.

Family Support and Next Steps

While formal identification is pending, police say the body is likely Aryan’s. Specialist officers are assisting his family, who have requested privacy during this difficult time. A file will now be prepared for HM Coroner to investigate the circumstances.