ANDREW NO MATES Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles and Booted from Royal Lodge by Easter 2026

  • Updated: 23:21
  • , 5 January 2026
Uk Anti-monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal titles and ordered to leave his Windsor home at Royal Lodge by Easter 2026. Buckingham Palace confirmed he will now go by simply Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, losing his HRH status for good.

End of an Era at Royal Lodge – Moving to Sandringham

The former Duke of York has called Royal Lodge home since 2003. But sources tell The Mail he must move out before Easter next year. In October 2025, Buckingham Palace announced Andrew’s new residence will be a private property on King Charles’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Which Sandringham house he’ll move into remains a secret.

Despite his fall from grace, the King will quietly cover Andrew’s living expenses—family support, but strictly out of the spotlight.

Buckingham Palace Makes Title Stripping Official

The Palace declared: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.” Andrew lost his HRH and royal prince titles back in November 2025. Additional honours, including the Order of the Garter and Royal Victorian Order, were revoked the following month.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,”

the Palace statement added.

Fall from Royal Grace: What Next for Andrew?

Andrew’s forced exit from Royal Lodge marks the final break from his once privileged royal life. His old lease offered him protection, but now formal notice has been served. The timing cleverly avoids Andrew crossing paths with senior royals at the traditional Easter service at St George’s Chapel.

Royal commentator Rob Jobson told Hello! magazine:

“The royals are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026. Whether it ends the lurid speculation about him, only time will tell — but it is doubtful.”

The scandal erupted over Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous 2019 BBC interview that sealed his royal downfall. Despite his continued denials, Buckingham Palace’s swift action sends a loud message: the Royal Family stands firmly with abuse victims.

This stunning move completes Andrew’s fall from grace — from a high-profile royal living openly at Windsor to a shadowy figure hiding away on Sandringham, stripped of honours and public status.

