Watch Live

Snow Warning and Health Alerts Hit UK for New Year’s Eve as Temperatures Plunge to -4C

  • Updated: 13:04
  • , 29 December 2025
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Snow in England – Expect Delays

 

Brace yourselves! Up to 20cm of snow is set to bury parts of the UK as freezing temperatures slam in. The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings and health alerts for large swathes of the nation just in time for New Year’s Eve.

Heavy Snowfall and Chilling Cold to Spoil NYE Celebrations

Snow lovers and party-goers, listen up. The UK faces a bone-chilling -4C dip in temperatures, with up to 20cm of snow expected in some areas, especially above 200m. Northern Scotland is bracing for heavy snow and ice from the early hours of New Year’s Day until January 2, threatening travel chaos.

The Met Office warns: “Frequent and heavy snow showers may lead to travel disruption.” By Friday morning, some locations could see 10-20cm of snow.

 

 

Met Office Issues Yellow Weather Warnings for Snow and Ice Across UK
Met Office Issues Yellow Weather Warnings for Snow and Ice Across UK

Amber Health Alerts Issued for Vulnerable Brits

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stamped amber alerts on the North East and North West of England until January 5, warning elderly and vulnerable people to take extra care amid plunging temperatures hitting 3-5C.

  • Yellow alerts cover East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, plus London.
  • Temperatures in other regions will hover between 4-6C from New Year’s Day.

 

Met Office Issues Yellow Severe Weather Warning as Snow and Ice Set to Blanket UK
Met Office Issues Yellow Severe Weather Warning as Snow and Ice Set to Blanket UK

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s head of extreme events and health protection, urges Brits:

“As the colder weather sets in, it is vital to check on friends, family and neighbours most at risk. The freezing temps raise risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, especially for over-65s and those with health issues.”

Danger to Health Services and Care Homes

Amber alerts mean the cold could cause serious impacts on health and social care, including a rise in deaths among vulnerable groups. The UKHSA warns:

  • Health services will face increased demand.
  • Hospitals and care homes may struggle to maintain safe indoor temperatures above the recommended 18C.
  • Staff shortages could hit sectors like transport and energy due to travel delays.

The Alzheimer’s Society adds that people with dementia may struggle to recognise or communicate how cold they are, making vigilance crucial. The charity advises keeping them warm, well-fed, hydrated, and safe from slips on icy surfaces. Routine and daylight exposure can help too.

Stay Safe This New Year

The final days of 2025 won’t be a white Christmas, but the weather won’t be kind either. The Met Office forecasts dull, cold days with temperatures barely nudging 7-8C before the drop kicks in.

Brits are urged to prepare — wrap up warm, check on loved ones, and expect delays if travelling.

New Year’s Eve is shaping up to be one frosty start to 2026. Stay tuned for updates and keep safe out there!

Recommended for you

BLAZING INFERNO Blaze Erupts at Two Glasgow Hotels Near Iconic Polo Lounge Nightclub
British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
ARREST IN THAILAND British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
POLICE PROBE Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
EMBARRASSMENT French Police Union Slams Migrant Crackdown Plan Over Safety Fears

Must READ

Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes
FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily
Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

BREAKING

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

More For You

Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
CHARGED AND REMANDED Ashford Robbery Suspect Busted and Charged

BREAKING

ICONIC HOTEL Huge Blaze Tears Through Glasgow City Centre Near House of Gods Hotel
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
FOUR RESCUED Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue

More From UK News in Pictures

PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford
Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
FATAL M25 CRASH Man dies in crash on M25 hard shoulder near Brentwood
Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
SEARCH OPERATION Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe
MC BUSTED Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe

More From UKNIP

Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
CAR FIRE Car Blaze Sparks Early Chaos on M25
Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
African Cup Fans Traveling to Morocco: Why Airport Meet & Assist Is Essential
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028