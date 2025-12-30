Watch Live

POLICE RULE OUT FOUL PLAY Teenage Girl Dies in Horrific Hamstreet House Fire – Police Rule Out Foul Play

  • Updated: 15:14
  • , 30 December 2025
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas

 

Blaze Tears Through Family Home

A tragic fire has claimed the life of 13-year-old Lily Kennedy in Hamstreet, near Ashford. The blaze erupted shortly after midday on Sunday at the semi-detached home on White Admiral Way.

Six fire crews battled the ferocious flames to save the property. Sadly, Lily died in the inferno. Another child and an adult, thought to be Lily’s mother, were rushed to hospital. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries fighting the fire.

 

Police Confirm No Suspicion, Investigation Ongoing

Officers confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious. A full coroner’s report is underway as the cause remains under investigation.

“We will continue to provide support to the family and all affected by this tragic incident,” police said.

Fire crews stayed on scene into Monday while investigators combed through the wreckage. The street was sealed off until fire-fighting operations ended at 7pm.

 

 

 

Community and Council Rally Around Grieving Family

Ashford Borough Council leaders expressed deep sympathy. Cllr Noel Ovenden and Chief Executive Tracey Kerly urged residents to support one another.

“Our thoughts are with the family involved in this tragic incident. Nearby residents were evacuated, and a rest centre was set up at the local village hall to help those affected.”

The council arranged temporary accommodation for one household, while others stayed with friends or relatives. Local housing providers and groups like the British Red Cross are offering ongoing support.

The Hamstreet community’s quick response has been hailed as a beacon of hope in a devastating time.

