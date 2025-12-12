UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos

Watch Live

  • Updated: 15:12
  • , 12 December 2025
The UK has a well-regulated industry, where all gambling activities are allowed, but with strict limitations for operators and players. Online casinos in the jurisdiction must initiate strong verification procedures, financial checks, and integrate mandatory self-exclusion tools. Some players are dissatisfied with these conditions and search for alternatives. In this case, they often select offshore online casinos that are registered overseas, but not restricted in the UK. This trend triggered a response from the local regulator that aims to popularise local sites and reduce the impact of international platforms.

The Role of Offshore Casinos in the British iGaming Market

Before discovering how the UKGC reacts to the rise in offshore gambling, it’s important to understand why these platforms are gaining popularity in the country. The regulatory authority aims to gain more control over the digital sector and regularly updates the legal framework. In 2025, online casinos are obliged to conduct verifications, including financial assessments. Gaming sites set betting limits based on a person’s bank statements.

Additionally, all online casinos in the regions are covered by GamStop self-exclusion, meaning that users can be blocked from gambling content if compulsive patterns are noticed. To get around this program, players often select the Donbet casino alongside other offshore platforms, which offer an unprecedented level of flexibility. These operators are licensed by authorities like the Curaçao Gaming Control Board or MGA, with established reputations in the iGaming market.

Still, they are not subject to the UK Gambling Commission’s regulatory oversight, creating a more competitive environment for service providers. Besides, the regulator is especially concerned about promoting a safer approach to online gambling, so here’s how it addresses the challenge.

Tighter Gambling Rules

The regulatory body continues to strengthen industry regulations, and specific advertising restrictions are on the agenda. Both operators and affiliate marketers must stick to a set of rules that restrict targeting underage users and underage players. Moreover, the country has strict hours during which gambling-related activities can be promoted. Online casinos must initiate affordability checks, and platforms that don’t adhere to this requirement are immediately banned.

If the site doesn’t comply with valid legislation, the UKGC blocks its operations in the country’s territory. In this case, users cannot access casino domains or face frozen payments on offshore platforms. Still, eliminating overseas operators from the market is barely possible. Users find ways to overcome these restrictions, accessing sites via VPNs or opting for crypto deposits. The government is working on new policies to control the sector, so more requirements for offshore companies will likely be integrated in the future.

Informing Users About Illegal Online Casinos

The UKGC doesn’t prohibit engagement in offshore gambling, but tries to eliminate its influence on the British industry. The authority regularly releases warnings about the risk of unlicensed platforms, highlighting the need to play in trusted online casinos. The UK Gambling Commission often identifies and blocks illegal platforms, making these cases public. This way, players can stay informed about how unfair operators target British consumers.

The regulator also initiates educational campaigns about the importance of gambling responsibly and staying in control. In this case, it promotes local online casinos that provide members with a set of safer gaming tools, including cooling-off periods, payment limits, and GamStop self-exclusion.

Data-Driven Assessment and Global Cooperation

As online casinos are now borderless, the UK Gambling Commission strengthens cooperation with overseas authorities. These campaigns aim to boost awareness about the potential negative consequences of uncontrolled activities. The UKGC is increasingly partnering with other regulators, Financial Intelligence Units, and Fintech companies. These collaborations help the authority to identify suspicious traffic and prevent illegal casinos from targeting British customers.

Taxation Changes for Offshore Companies

All gambling companies operating in the UK are taxed, and the increase in the Remote Gaming Duty is an attempt to control offshore operators. Currently, the rate stands at 21%, but from April 2026, it will rise to 40%, becoming a significant challenge for iGaming companies. Such conditions will significantly reduce online casinos’ profits, which may potentially decrease the number of overseas platforms targeting British players. Another benefit of this law implies higher revenue from gambling taxes, but the industry will witness their impact in the upcoming year.

The Final Word

The rise of offshore platforms is noticeable in the UK, especially after the regulator updated the legal framework. Fully controlling overseas service providers is complicated, as many operators quickly adapt to the changing industry landscape. In addition, an increasing number of players are searching for ways to get around the strict limitations of British platforms. This includes the use of VPNs and cryptocurrency payments, boosting data privacy. Currently, the UK Gambling Commission mostly focuses on informing residents about the risks of illegal gambling.

 

