SICKENING ATTACK Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park

  Updated: 23:32
  11 December 2025
Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park

A sickening attack unfolded at Woodhouse Moor Park in Leeds when Yassine Ahmed preyed on a 15-year-old girl swinging with her younger brother. Ahmed, 26, has now been locked up for 22 months after admitting to sexual and common assault charges.

Chilling Incident on the Swings

The horrifying episode happened around midday on August 26. Ahmed calmly sat beside the children on a bench, greeted them with a “hi”, then instantly crossed the line by putting his hand on the girl’s thigh. The youngster was left “petrified,” prosecutor Jemima Stephenson-Finn told Leeds Crown Court.

The girl later revealed Ahmed’s creepy comments, saying some girls were “very nice” as he leered her up and down. He rubbed her thigh and even reached to touch her bra strap. Frozen in fear, she didn’t react when he tried to coax a hug by putting his arm on the bench next to her.

Bizarre Behaviour and Attempted Follow

  • He forced the pair to move to a different bench but followed them close behind.
  • Ahmed asked for a drink of water, then grabbed the boy’s knee and squeezed it tightly.
  • He tried to get the girl’s phone number, but she refused.
  • After they left the park, Ahmed trailed them again, prompting the girl to snap photos of him on her phone before they hurried off.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

Worried when her daughter started struggling with eating and sleeping, the girl’s mum coached her to reveal the ordeal. The police were called and shown the photos.

A nearby PCSO spotted Ahmed in the park wearing the same clothes. He lied about his identity and falsely claimed he was there to play football. Eventually, his true identity was uncovered, and both children identified him in an ID parade.

Harsh Sentence for No Fixed Address Offender

Ahmed, who has no previous convictions and no fixed address, was sentenced to 22 months in jail. He was also slapped with a 10-year spot on the sex offender register and handed a long-term Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a decade.

Justice has been served for the terrified children of Woodhouse Moor Park.

