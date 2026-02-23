A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for making a discriminatory remark while on duty.

PC Brendan Jones Booted Over Offensive Comment

PC Brendan Jones, from the West Area Basic Command Unit, was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing wrapped up on Thursday, 19 February. He was found guilty of making a discriminatory comment in front of a colleague.

A separate claim that he made a racist remark to his police trainer was investigated but ultimately found to be unproven.

Chief Sup: ‘No Place for Discrimination in Met’

Chief Superintendent Sean Lynch, who leads policing in west London, slammed Jones’s conduct. He said:

“The behaviour of PC Jones fell well below that expected of a serving officer. There is no place for discriminatory views in the Met or in policing. We are committed to rooting out officers who do not meet our values or the standards Londoners rightly expect.”

Gross Misconduct Lands Officer on Police Barred List

Jones was found guilty of breaching the police standards of professional behaviour, specifically in discreditable conduct and equality and diversity. The misconduct was deemed so severe it warranted immediate dismissal.

He will now be added to the barred list maintained by the College of Policing. Being on this list means he is banned from working for any police force, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

