MISCONDUCT ARREST Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to the US, has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police...

Published: 5:00 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 5:13 pm February 23, 2026

Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to the US, has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The 72-year-old was taken into custody at his Camden home on Monday, 23 February, following raids at two addresses in Wiltshire and Camden.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

Mandelson has consistently denied any wrongdoing amid the investigation.

First Batch of Mandelson’s Appointment Files to Drop in Early March

In a significant development, MPs were informed that the first wave of files related to Mandelson’s controversial appointment as the UK ambassador to the United States will be published in early March.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones revealed to the House of Commons that officials are diligently reviewing documents tied to the case. The government plans to drip-feed the files in tranches, rather than releasing everything in one go at the end of the inquiry.

Government’s Slow Reveal Sparks Calls for Transparency

  • Documents tied to Mandelson’s appointment are under intense scrutiny.
  • Officials are prioritising thorough checks before release.
  • Pressure mounts for full transparency as the public eyes watch closely.

This unfolding story continues to grip Westminster as the inquiry into Mandelson’s tenure and conduct intensifies.

Topics :Police Investigations

