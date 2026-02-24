Two Jailed Over ‘Charlie’ Drug Line Running Crack and Heroin

Two men have been locked up after running a notorious illegal drug line known locally as the ‘Charlie’ drugs ring, Sussex Police confirmed today.

How Police Cracked the ‘Charlie’ Line

Police first caught wind of the drug operation back in May 2025, when mobile phone intel flagged suspicious activity tied to drug distribution.

Investigations revealed 23-year-old Charlie Harris from Crawley was the mastermind controlling the line. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Ross Sandwell from Saltdean, Brighton, was caught holding the mobile phone used to run the operation.

Raids, Arrests, and Seizures

On 14 May 2025, Sussex Police teamed up with the Metropolitan Police to raid addresses in Brighton and Crawley. Officers seized multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, a cannabis stash, and cash.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

Sentenced to Long Jail Terms

Initially pleading not guilty, Harris and Sandwell later changed their pleas ahead of their trial at Lewes Crown Court.

On 30 January 2026, Brighton Crown Court sentenced Charlie Harris to five years and six months in prison. Ross Sandwell received three years behind bars.