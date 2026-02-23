35-Year-Old Snags Two-Year Criminal Behaviour Order

A notorious shoplifter has finally been caught out. Chloe Hemmings, 35, from St Leonards, pleaded guilty to 26 theft offences and now faces a tough two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Tagged and Banned: No More Retail Raids

Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court handed down the CBO on 19 February 2026, slapping Hemmings with a strict curfew. She must wear a location-monitoring tag for 12 months and is banned from entering any shops that have already served her banning notices.

One specific ban hits close to home: Hemmings must stay at least 30 metres away from the Co-Op on Bohemia Road in Hastings.

Caught on Camera: Staff Spotting Thief’s Every Move

“What she did not anticipate was the vigilance of staff who reported each incident and provided clear evidence of the offences,” said PC Cloake, the investigating officer. “Shop theft is not a victimless crime, and we remain committed to supporting retailers and keeping our local businesses and communities safe.”

CCTV showed Hemmings seemed totally unconcerned about being caught — but sharp-eyed staff quickly put a stop to her spree.

Two Years of Strict Control to Deter Repeat Crimes

The two-year order is designed to keep Hemmings in check, with any breach risking further criminal charges.

This stiff punishment sends a clear message: persistent shoplifting will not be tolerated.