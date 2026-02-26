Kyle Harris, 36, jailed for savage assault outside Wheatsheaf Inn just days before Christmas.

Fist Fight at Wheatsheaf Inn Turns Nasty

On 23 December, chaos erupted outside the Wheatsheaf Inn, Church Terrace, when Harris clashed with another man. The victim was punched repeatedly and shockingly stamped on while unconscious in the pub’s outdoor area.

Victim Rushed to Hospital, Harris Nabbed Fast

Police raced to the scene after the violent brawl. The victim suffered cuts to his face and head and was taken to the hospital. Officers quickly caught Harris nearby the same day and arrested him.

14 Months Jail for Wisbech Attacker

Harris, of Prince Street, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to affray but denied grievous bodily harm. The court accepted his plea and sentenced him to 14 months behind bars at Cambridge Crown Court on 25 February.

“There is no place for violence like this in Wisbech,” said DC Lauren McKeever. “Harris’ actions were shameful. I’m pleased he was apprehended nearby and has now appeared in court to answer for his behaviour.”

