DOUBLE DECKER Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

Kent Fire and Rescue Service raced to a double-decker bus fire on Dock Road, Gillingham,...

Published: 4:32 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 4:32 pm February 25, 2026

Kent Fire and Rescue Service raced to a double-decker bus fire on Dock Road, Gillingham, yesterday afternoon.

Two Fire Engines Battle Flames

At 12:50pm on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, two fire engines arrived on scene. Firefighters in full breathing apparatus attacked the blaze using a high-pressure hose reel jet. The fire is thought to have started in the bus’s engine compartment.

No Injuries Reported

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the fire. Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also responded, ensuring safety at the scene in Medway.

