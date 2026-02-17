Brutal Assault in Brighton

Darrell Moore, 34, was handed an extended prison sentence after brutally raping a woman he met during a night out in Brighton. The court heard Moore and a friend met two women and went back to one of their homes. While Moore’s friend went to a different room, Moore was left alone with the victim.

Prosecutor Thomas Cleeve told Hove Crown Court that Moore raped the woman twice and sexually assaulted her twice in the early hours of 15 May 2022.

Moore Denies Charges, But Jury Unanimous

Moore pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault. However, a jury found him guilty after a trial in October. His barrister revealed Moore had a “sensory processing disorder,” which allegedly affects his ability to handle social situations. But Judge David Rennie slammed Moore, saying, “He had no excuse, no mitigation whatsoever and showed no remorse.”

Past Crimes Paint Damning Picture

Moore was 30 at the time and had a string of prior convictions, mostly non-sexual offences like drug dealing and possession of a taser. In a shocking revelation, Moore had been jailed last year for raping a 12-year-old girl in London. That sentence was four years and eight months.

Justice Served with 11-Year Sentence

Judge Rennie praised the victim’s bravery, acknowledging the severe psychological harm caused. Moore, from Albert Carr Gardens, London, was sentenced to 11 years, eight years behind bars and an additional three years on licence. He must serve at least two-thirds of his prison term before parole consideration. After release, he faces strict supervision for the remainder of his licence period.