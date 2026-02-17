Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRUTAL ASSAULT Callous Rapist Locked Up for Attacking Woman He Met on Night Out

Brutal Assault in Brighton Darrell Moore, 34, was handed an extended prison sentence after brutally...

Published: 11:28 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 11:28 pm February 17, 2026

Brutal Assault in Brighton

Darrell Moore, 34, was handed an extended prison sentence after brutally raping a woman he met during a night out in Brighton. The court heard Moore and a friend met two women and went back to one of their homes. While Moore’s friend went to a different room, Moore was left alone with the victim.

Prosecutor Thomas Cleeve told Hove Crown Court that Moore raped the woman twice and sexually assaulted her twice in the early hours of 15 May 2022.

Moore Denies Charges, But Jury Unanimous

Moore pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault. However, a jury found him guilty after a trial in October. His barrister revealed Moore had a “sensory processing disorder,” which allegedly affects his ability to handle social situations. But Judge David Rennie slammed Moore, saying, “He had no excuse, no mitigation whatsoever and showed no remorse.”

Past Crimes Paint Damning Picture

Moore was 30 at the time and had a string of prior convictions, mostly non-sexual offences like drug dealing and possession of a taser. In a shocking revelation, Moore had been jailed last year for raping a 12-year-old girl in London. That sentence was four years and eight months.

Justice Served with 11-Year Sentence

Judge Rennie praised the victim’s bravery, acknowledging the severe psychological harm caused. Moore, from Albert Carr Gardens, London, was sentenced to 11 years, eight years behind bars and an additional three years on licence. He must serve at least two-thirds of his prison term before parole consideration. After release, he faces strict supervision for the remainder of his licence period.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

POLICE SPOT Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News

CAUGHT BY THE BOOK Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News

UK Unemployment Skyrockets to Five-Year High at 5.2%

UK News

LOCKDOWN Bomb Squad Swarm Quiet Plymouth Street as Homes Evacuated and Man Arrested

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Grandad Who Hit Two Kids Could Be Driving Again in 2027

UK News

DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

HEAVY SENTANCE Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

SERIAL OFFENDER Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LOCKED UP Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Drunk Thug Throws Brutal Punch Outta Nowhere

UK News

Drunk Thug Throws Brutal Punch Outta Nowhere

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLICE APPEAL Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

SNIFFED OUT Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

RECKLESS KILL Drink driver jailed for 10 years after deadly crash shuts down Evesham road

UK News

Drink driver jailed for 10 years after deadly crash shuts down Evesham road

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

NO JOKE British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

UK News

British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

UK News

MID AIR EMERGENCY Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

Breaking News

Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

Breaking News

DESPERATE DAYS BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson feared arrest would ruin her life before tragic suicide, inquest reveals

UK News

BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson feared arrest would ruin her life before tragic suicide, inquest reveals

UK News
Watch Live