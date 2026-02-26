Watch Live
SERIAL SEX ATTACKER Chertsey Man Jailed for Rape and Strangulation in Berkshire

A man from Chertsey has been locked up for eight years after a chilling sexual...

Published: 5:20 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 5:20 pm February 26, 2026

A man from Chertsey has been locked up for eight years after a chilling sexual assault in Berkshire.

Farai Maumbe Found Guilty of Multiple Sex Crimes

Farai Maumbe, 43, of Nightingale Avenue, Chertsey, was convicted by a unanimous jury at Reading Crown Court. He was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of rape, intentional strangulation, and another sexual assault charge following a five-day trial that ended on 12 December last year.

Victim Attacked in Her Own Home

The attack happened on 20 May 2023, when Maumbe showed up at the victim’s home. Despite the woman pleading with him to stop and resisting, Maumbe forced himself on her, sexually assaulted and raped her, even strangling her during the attack.

“No means yes to me,” Maumbe coldly told his victim the day after the horrific assault when confronted.

Swift Justice After Shocking Crime

  • Maumbe was arrested on 22 May 2023
  • Charged on 21 December 2023
  • Sentenced to eight years in prison on 13 February 2024

Thames Valley Police praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and bringing Maumbe to justice.

