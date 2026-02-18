nasty head-on smash has shut both directions near Stanley Park in Chippenham.

Emergency Rush to the Scene

At around 2.30pm today, emergency services scrambled after a black Tesla and a white Hyundai i10 collided head-on.

Drivers Hurt but Stable

A man and a woman behind the wheel are receiving medical treatment. Thankfully, their injuries aren’t believed to be serious. Their loved ones have already been informed.

Road Closure and Recovery Underway

The police have called in recovery teams, and the A4 is expected to reopen soon. Drivers heading between Chippenham and Calne are advised to take alternative routes for now.