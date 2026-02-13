Watch Live
HIGH SPEED CRASH Dangerous Driver Jailed After High-Speed Crash in Darlington

Carl Hollywood has been locked up for 18 months after crashing a stolen car into...

Published: 2:47 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 2:47 pm February 13, 2026

Carl Hollywood has been locked up for 18 months after crashing a stolen car into stationary traffic in Darlington. The 36-year-old’s wild ride put lives at risk before the smash brought him down.

Stolen Kia Spotted, Chase Ensues

On December 9 last year, officers from the Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit spotted Hollywood driving a white Kia Sportage near Morton Park. The car had been reported stolen from a property in Darlington just a day before. Police switched on blue lights and sirens, ordering Hollywood to pull over. He ignored them.

70mph in a 30 – Dangerous Overtakes and a Crash

Hollywood then sped off towards McMullen Road, hitting 70mph in a 30mph zone. He weaved recklessly through traffic, forcing other drivers to swerve to avoid collisions. The chase ended when Hollywood slammed into two parked vehicles on Tornado Way before officers arrested him.

Jail Time and Driving Ban

The Chilton resident pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a proper licence, no insurance, and theft. At Teesside Crown Court on February 12, he was sentenced to 18 months behind bars and banned from driving for nearly four years.

