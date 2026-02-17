Reckless BMW driver kills passenger on A46

A dangerous drink driver from Evesham has been slammed by a judge and locked up for over a decade after his drunken joyride ended in tragedy.

Mariusz Kosinski, 37, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years at Worcester Crown Court on Friday 13 February 2026. His crime? Causing death by dangerous driving following a horrific crash on the A46 Evesham bypass on the evening of 27 July 2024.

Speeding, overtaking and deadly loss of control

Kosinski was not just over the legal alcohol limit but driving like a maniac in his black BMW 330d. Witnesses described his erratic, aggressive antics – hurtling through traffic, overtaking recklessly, even veering onto the wrong side of the road to get past cars.

At around 5.30pm, after screeching tyres and wheel spins at Twyford Island roundabout, Kosinski sped onto the southbound A46, weaving dangerously and risking lives all the way.

Disaster struck near Badsey Island, where Kosinski attempted a deadly overtake as the central reservation narrowed. He lost control, his BMW spinning, flipping over, and landing on its roof in the grass verge.

His front-seat passenger, 40-year-old Pawel Czubacki from Evesham, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency efforts.

Dashcam damns driver, judge delivers harsh verdict

Police found a mirror dashcam at the crash site, revealing shocking footage of Kosinski’s wild driving both before and leading to the smash. Breath tests confirmed Kosinski had 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath – over twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms—and a blood reading of 84mg per 100ml.

His Honour Judge Cartwright blasted Kosinski for flagrantly ignoring road rules while “showing off” his BMW’s speed, dangerously overtaking 14 vehicles and two motorbikes amidst fast oncoming traffic.

“He deliberately ignored the rules of the road, showing a reckless disregard for other road users’ safety,” said the judge.

Police warn of alcohol’s deadly toll on local roads

Detective Constable Danny Somner of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Kosinski’s appalling driving caused a tragic death and put numerous others at risk. This wasn’t a one-off slip—dashcam footage showed reckless driving is standard for him.”

He added, “While no sentence can undo the loss, we hope this allows Pawel’s family to start healing. Kosinski deserves to be behind bars with a lengthy driving ban.”

From 2023 to 2025, 17 fatalities and 129 serious injuries across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire involved alcohol—proving the deadly cost of drink-driving in the region.