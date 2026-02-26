Simon Huckvale, 37, from Toothill, Swindon, has been slammed with a fresh jail term for dealing Class A drugs—just months after his release.

£120,000 Worth of Drugs Found Last Year

In June last year, Huckvale landed a four-year sentence after police caught him with crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, potentially worth £120,000. He was also found guilty of cuckooing a vulnerable victim to run his drug trade from their property.

Back on the Streets, Back to Selling

Released on licence in October, Huckvale was arrested again on January 2nd by Swindon’s Local Policing Tasking Team. Officers suspected he returned to drug dealing in the area. A search revealed two bundles of cash on him, and phone data confirmed his ongoing involvement in drug supply.

Crack, Cocaine, Heroin and Thousands in Cash Found at Home

Police raided his home, uncovering crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin in his bedroom with a street value of up to £14,000. They also seized around £2,500 in cash.

Huckvale faced charges including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property. At Swindon Crown Court on February 25th, he was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is set for later this year to recover his illicit gains.

