Quick Police Action Nabs Aylesbury Dealer

Shane Wrenn, 31, from Millway Furlong, Haddenham, has been slapped with a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. The Aylesbury Crown Court handed down the punishment on Friday, February 13, after he pleaded guilty to several drug offences.

Caught Red-Handed with Cocaine and Cash

On November 11, 2025, officers from Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing, Aylesbury Proactive, and Neighbourhood teams swooped on Wrenn. He tried to flee on Bedwyn Walk but was caught after dumping cocaine worth around £1,600. They also found a large pocketful of cash.

Wrenn admitted to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession of class B drugs (cannabis), and possession of criminal property during questioning.

Cop Issues Stern Warning to Drug Dealers