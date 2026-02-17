Watch Live
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Aylesbury

Quick Police Action Nabs Aylesbury Dealer Shane Wrenn, 31, from Millway Furlong, Haddenham, has been...

Published: 8:30 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 8:31 pm February 17, 2026

Quick Police Action Nabs Aylesbury Dealer

Shane Wrenn, 31, from Millway Furlong, Haddenham, has been slapped with a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. The Aylesbury Crown Court handed down the punishment on Friday, February 13, after he pleaded guilty to several drug offences.

Caught Red-Handed with Cocaine and Cash

On November 11, 2025, officers from Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing, Aylesbury Proactive, and Neighbourhood teams swooped on Wrenn. He tried to flee on Bedwyn Walk but was caught after dumping cocaine worth around £1,600. They also found a large pocketful of cash.

Wrenn admitted to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession of class B drugs (cannabis), and possession of criminal property during questioning.

Cop Issues Stern Warning to Drug Dealers

“I’m pleased our officers acted swiftly to remove a dangerous offender from the streets of Aylesbury,” said PC Alicia Foster.

“We will keep targeting drug dealers with both visible patrols and covert operations. Our message is clear: if you deal drugs, we will find you and take action.”

“The public can help us too. If you know about drug dealing in your area, call 101 or use our online reporting service.”

