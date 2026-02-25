A notorious drug dealer behind the ‘Rico’ County Line has been locked up for running a major crack cocaine and heroin ring across Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Sidnei Sa Nabbed After Woman’s Fatal Overdose

Sidnei Sa, 27, from Sackville Close, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, 23 February 2026, where he was sentenced to four years in prison. Sa admitted multiple charges linked to the supply line.

His conviction came after Norfolk Police launched a thorough investigation following a woman’s suspected drug overdose death on 18 January 2026. Police tracked her phone contacts back to the Rico drug network, leading them straight to Sa.

Failed Escape and Multiple Charges

On 20 January 2026, Sa tried to avoid arrest by jumping from a first-floor window and making a run for it. But officers caught him and charged him with six offences, including:

Supplying heroin between 7 and 21 January 2026

Assaulting a police officer

Possession of cannabis and diamorphine

Possessing £1,178.14 suspected as criminal property

Supplying crack cocaine

Sa’s four-year jail sentence sends a clear message to drug dealers peddling poison on Norfolk’s streets.

More news from Great Yarmouth