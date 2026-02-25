Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAILED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

A notorious drug dealer behind the ‘Rico’ County Line has been locked up for running...

Published: 2:25 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 2:25 pm February 25, 2026

A notorious drug dealer behind the ‘Rico’ County Line has been locked up for running a major crack cocaine and heroin ring across Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Sidnei Sa Nabbed After Woman’s Fatal Overdose

Sidnei Sa, 27, from Sackville Close, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, 23 February 2026, where he was sentenced to four years in prison. Sa admitted multiple charges linked to the supply line.

His conviction came after Norfolk Police launched a thorough investigation following a woman’s suspected drug overdose death on 18 January 2026. Police tracked her phone contacts back to the Rico drug network, leading them straight to Sa.

Failed Escape and Multiple Charges

On 20 January 2026, Sa tried to avoid arrest by jumping from a first-floor window and making a run for it. But officers caught him and charged him with six offences, including:

  • Supplying heroin between 7 and 21 January 2026
  • Assaulting a police officer
  • Possession of cannabis and diamorphine
  • Possessing £1,178.14 suspected as criminal property
  • Supplying crack cocaine

Sa’s four-year jail sentence sends a clear message to drug dealers peddling poison on Norfolk’s streets.

More news from Great Yarmouth

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

WEAPON RECOVERED AT MOSQUE Man Arrested with Weapon at Manchester Mosque

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

SEARCHES COMPLETED Prince Andrew and Lord Mandelson Under Police Scrutiny Over Epstein Links

UK News

TEEN STABBED Teen Stabbed in South East London Horror

UK News

BABY KILLERS Parents Jailed After Tragic Death of Three-Month-Old Baby

UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK 30 Months for Husband’s Savage Attack

UK News

JAILED Violent attacker jailed after brutal assault on 60s woman in Crowborough

UK News

DRAMA ROLLS ON Danny Dyer Slammed by Caravan Guest After Missing Kent Park Launch

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed for Stabbing Housemate with Fishing Knife in Leicester

UK News

FUELLED KILLING Man Locked Up for Life Over Murder of Duane Keen

UK News

UK FIRST Mum Gives Birth After UK’s First Deceased Donor Womb Transplant

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SWIFT JUSTICE Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Web Activity with Private Browsing

UK News

Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Web Activity with Private Browsing

UK News

DONE A RUNNER Bonnie Blue Says Baby’s Father Has Left the Country as Event Attendee Admits: ‘Waiting to Find Out If I’m the Dad’

UK News

Bonnie Blue Says Baby’s Father Has Left the Country as Event Attendee Admits: ‘Waiting to Find Out If I’m the Dad’

UK News

LEFT FOR DEAD Brutal Birmingham Brawl Ends in Murder: Two Jailed for Life

UK News

Brutal Birmingham Brawl Ends in Murder: Two Jailed for Life

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

RACE AGAINST TIME Teenager Seriously Hurt in Wolverhampton Crash

UK News

Teenager Seriously Hurt in Wolverhampton Crash

UK News

RACE HATE ATTACK Police Hunt Man Over Hate Crime at Bristol Mosque During Ramadan

UK News

Police Hunt Man Over Hate Crime at Bristol Mosque During Ramadan

UK News

Man Dies in Horror Smash on B4040

UK News

Man Dies in Horror Smash on B4040

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

A daring early morning car chase through Calne ended with a man in custody, Wiltshire Police reveal.

UK News

A daring early morning car chase through Calne ended with a man in custody, Wiltshire Police reveal.

UK News
More than 970 Migrants Cross Channel – Highest Daily Number This Year

MIGRANT CRISIS Channel Chaos: 450 Small Boat Migrants Swamp UK Waters

UK News
More than 970 Migrants Cross Channel – Highest Daily Number This Year

Channel Chaos: 450 Small Boat Migrants Swamp UK Waters

UK News

FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News

Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News
Watch Live