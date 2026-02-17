Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Five nabbed in National Crime Agency crackdown on Vietnamese migrant smuggling gang

NCA Cracks Down on People Smugglers The National Crime Agency has swooped on a ruthless...

Published: 6:08 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 8:10 pm February 17, 2026

NCA Cracks Down on People Smugglers

The National Crime Agency has swooped on a ruthless people smuggling ring accused of ferrying Vietnamese migrants to the UK using lorries and small boats. Five arrests have been made as part of the investigation.

Rotherham Man Among Those Arrested

Officers detained a 22-year-old man in Rotherham early this morning. Four other men, already behind bars on remand for money laundering and ID fraud, were re-arrested to face fresh questioning.

Key Figures in Debt Bondage Scheme

The suspects are accused of playing major roles in an organised crime group that transports migrants from France to the UK. Shockingly, they allegedly hold genuine Vietnamese passports of those smuggled to keep them trapped in debt bondage.

Ongoing Battle Against People Smugglers

The NCA stresses that tackling human smuggling is a top priority, with around 100 current investigations targeting criminal gangs and facilitators. “Our investigation continues with the evidence we have gathered today,” said an NCA spokesperson.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

URGENT TESCO RECALL Tesco recalls Grape & Berry Medley over Salmonella scare

UK News

RISKY BEHAVIOUR Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

URGENT UPDATE Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News

SERIAL LIFTERS Four Women Nabbed in £3,000 Supermarket Swipe Frenzy

UK News

BANNED AND LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Poacher Banned Nationwide After Hare Coursing Bust in Birchington

Court News

FERRY CRASH Ferry Crash Strands Hundreds at Portsmouth Dock – Isle of Wight Services Grounded

UK News

FAKE DELIVERY Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

Court News

NOT LINKED Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

UK News

TRAGIC FALMOUTH CRASH Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SECOND ESCAPE Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News

Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News

NO GROUNDS Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News

Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News

ARSON PROBE LAUCHED Detectives Hunt Clues After Suspicious Canterbury Blaze

UK News

Detectives Hunt Clues After Suspicious Canterbury Blaze

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HEAVY SENTANCE Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

SERIAL OFFENDER Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News

Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

CAUGHT BY THE BOOK Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News

Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News

UK Unemployment Skyrockets to Five-Year High at 5.2%

UK News

UK Unemployment Skyrockets to Five-Year High at 5.2%

UK News
Watch Live