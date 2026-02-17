NCA Cracks Down on People Smugglers

The National Crime Agency has swooped on a ruthless people smuggling ring accused of ferrying Vietnamese migrants to the UK using lorries and small boats. Five arrests have been made as part of the investigation.

Rotherham Man Among Those Arrested

Officers detained a 22-year-old man in Rotherham early this morning. Four other men, already behind bars on remand for money laundering and ID fraud, were re-arrested to face fresh questioning.

Key Figures in Debt Bondage Scheme

The suspects are accused of playing major roles in an organised crime group that transports migrants from France to the UK. Shockingly, they allegedly hold genuine Vietnamese passports of those smuggled to keep them trapped in debt bondage.

Ongoing Battle Against People Smugglers

The NCA stresses that tackling human smuggling is a top priority, with around 100 current investigations targeting criminal gangs and facilitators. “Our investigation continues with the evidence we have gathered today,” said an NCA spokesperson.