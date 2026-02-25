Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following a major police operation in Swindon. The arrests came after officers executed a carefully planned drugs warrant in Galsworthy Close, Liden.
Firearms Offences Spark High-Profile Raid
- The suspects are currently in police custody.
- The operation involved specialist teams including armed and Counter Terrorism officers.
- No injuries were reported during the arrest.
Inspector Praises Community Support
“I would like to thank the local community for their support while we conducted this operation, which has now been resolved peacefully,” said Inspector Joe Senior.
“Specialist firearms officers from the Counter Terrorism unit assisted as a precaution—this is common practice.
“There were no reported injuries. The community’s help is vital in tackling local and organised crime.
“If you spot anything suspicious, report it online, call 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”
